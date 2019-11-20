AFC Fylde still have to get balance right for Jim Bentley

Jim Bentley is still looking for the right balance from his AFC Fylde side after their first defeat since he became manager.

The Coasters were roughed up by a direct Solihull Moors side, who won 3-1 on Saturday, and Bentley spoke of the need to add physical strength to their game without compromising on technical ability.

The Fylde boss said: “We’ve got to get the balance right with regards to being strong and physical. Being an all-out passing team is all nice on the eye but you can’t defend those set-plays at key times. We’ve got to be more rounded as a group.

“When we do come away to some of the top sides, we have to stand up and be counted in those key moments in games, like the first 25 minutes on Saturday (when Moors scored all their goals).

“Credit where credit is due, the lads battled away and didn’t put their heads down. It didn’t become four or five.

“We looked the more likely to score and we looked strong. We looked fit and were full of running. There’s loads for me to learn from in defeat. There were positives and also negatives.

“We need to put it straight in regards to what we need to do and come out fighting on Saturday against Dagenham and Redbridge .”

Fylde defender Kyle Jameson played more than half of the game at Solihull, having previously managed only a few moments off the bench since Bentley took charge. .

The 21-year-old has struggled for game-time since his summer move from West Brom but he replaced Andy Taylor shortly before half-time on Saturday.

“Kyle is a young lad making his way,” Bentley said. “Is he going to be s left-back? Is he going to be a centre-half? Is he going to play further forward?

“He’s got a bit of pace about him and in the last 20 minutes, when we changed the formation, he looked a little more comfortable. And he still had the opportunities to bomb forward and effect the final third.

“We have Tyler Forbes as one wing-back and Luke Burke, who are both full of running and had a hand in opportunities created.

“I was pleased with the input of the subs. Mark Yeates has come on, linked up and looked a threat.

“That’s what you need from your subs – they’ve got to affect the game in the right manner and I think they did that.”