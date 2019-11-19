Jim Bentley admits AFC Fylde made job too difficult for themselves at Solihull

Jim Bentley expects more from his AFC Fylde side after a poor opening at Solihull Moors saw them slip to their first defeat under him.

Bentley saw his side beaten 3-1 when they travelled to Damson Park on Saturday.

The Coasters surrendered three early goals in the Midlands and that proved too steep a mountain as they looked to reduce the deficit.

The loss leaves Fylde one place above the drop, in 20th, just two points clear of Sutton United.

Bentley was not happy with the early advantage and help his side gave to high-flying Solihull.

He said: “The lads that had been here before knew what to expect.

“I think we could have done better, we could have done better with the goals we conceded.

“If you give any opposition a leg up, certainly when they’re in good form and at home, you’re going to find it difficult.

“After that, I have to say, we bounced back.

“We looked fit, we looked strong, we created opportunities we were full of running.”

Despite being outperformed in the opening third of the game, Bentley was happy with the second-half showing from the Coasters players.

Midfielder Ryan Croasdale was also on the scoresheet for the second game in a row.

Bentley said: “We had a couple of great opportunities to get back to 3-1, before we did right on the stroke of half-time through Ryan Croasdale.

“Really pleased for him, on another day he could have had a hat-trick.

“That’s two goals in two now so that’s positive, he’s getting into good areas.

“You come in at 3-1 down, deservedly so after the way we defended over that 25 minutes.

“As a new manager coming in, looking over the goals this season, there have been quite a few at that stage of the game; similar type of scenario, balls into the box etc. There is work to be done there.

“We just needed that second goal to give us an opportunity but it just seemed to stay out by any means, blocks, keeper saving it, hitting the crossbar.

“There was some great approach play, some great football.

“There was only one shot on our goal second half, which was a routine save for Sam (Hornby).

“Apart from that we looked good but we killed ourselves in the first 25 minutes, it’s as simple as that.”