AFC Fylde sign Stoke striker Douglas Taylor
AFC Fylde have signed striker Douglas Taylor on loan from Championship club Stoke City for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in his last five games for the Potters Under-23s, having grabbed attention with his seven-minute hat-trick in a cup-tie against Southend United last year.
Taylor, who moved to Stoke from Salford City Under-18s in 2020, comes into contention for his debut in senior football when the Coasters visit Gloucester City tomorrow.
Fylde have been keen to strengthen their options up front since losing Joe Piggott and recent signing Mark Cullen to season-ending injuries.
Taylor becomes new manager James Rowe's third signing in a week, following defender Kyle Morrison and midfielder Will Hatfield.
