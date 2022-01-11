AFC Fylde sign experienced midfielder Danny Whitehead

The 28-year-old Mancunian, released by Port Vale last week, has signed a deal with the Coasters until the end of next season, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

Fylde are Whitehead's 10th club in a career which began at Stockport County and includes five spells at Macclesfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Whitehead is welcomed to Fylde

He helped both Macc and Salford City to climb into the Football League, playing in the Salford side which beat Fylde in the 2018-19 National League play-off final.

He has played 45 times in League Two with Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town, Macclesfield, Salford and Vale.

Whitehead spent 18 months with Premier League West Ham United early in his career, making his only appearance in an FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest.

He played in the Port Vale side knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Fleetwood Town last season but did not feature for Vale during the current campaign, though he did make eight appearances on loan for National League Altrincham between October and December.

He left Vale by mutual consent with six months of his two-year deal remaining and Coasters boss Jim Bentley is delighted to welcome him to the Fylde coast.

Bentley, currently isolating after testing positive for Covid, said: “Danny has had a good career and played in some successful sides. He’s a good all-round midfielder, he’s hungry to do well and he is still at a good age to get even better.

“It’s a really good signing for the club and we are looking forward to working with him.”