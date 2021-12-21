AFC Fylde reveal the devastating news that Danny Philliskirk's daughter has been diagnosed with cancer

Philliskirk has been missing for the Coasters in recent weeks, with manager Jim Bentley confirming his absence was due to “family reasons”.

In a statement released this evening, Fylde have now announced that Philliskirk’s daughter is being treated for cancer in both the liver and lungs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hoped she can make a “quick” and “swift” recovery, the club continued.

In the statement, the Mill Farm outfit said the midfielder is now back in training and could be available for selection for their next fixture.

“Recently, manager Jim Bentley confirmed that Danny was missing due to family reasons, and with the approval of Danny, the club can confirm to supporters the reasons behind his absence,” Fylde said.

“Danny’s daughter was taken ill several weeks ago and after recent tests carried out by consultants, a diagnosis of Hepatoblastoma, cancer in both the liver and lungs, was given.

Philliskirk has been missing for Fylde in recent weeks

“Treatment has begun immediately in the hope of a quick and swift recovery.

“Philliskirk has returned to training this week with a view to being back in contention for the Boxing Day fixture against Chorley at Mill Farm.

“The club will fully support Danny, his daughter and family during this difficult period and everyone at Mill Farm sends their best wishes to Danny and his family.”

Philliskirk joined Fylde in 2018 after being released by Blackpool, having spent two years at Bloomfield Road.