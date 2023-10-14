Chris Beech has warned AFC Fylde’s players they are there to be shot at as they embark on the post-Adam Murray era.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A week after the Coasters’ former head coach departed Mill Farm, Fylde host Leek Town in the FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round this afternoon.

It is the first game in acting charge for Beech, the club’s director of football, against a team playing three divisions below them in the NPL West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be Leek’s fifth match in the competition, having beaten Belper Town, Grimsby Borough and Worcester City before defeating National North club South Shields a fortnight ago.

AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde

Fylde reached the first round proper last year, losing a replay to Gillingham, and Beech told BBC Radio Lancashire: “It would be great to try and get to round one and progress.

“Leek have played four games to play us, so they’re not just going to come here and roll over.

“They are going to try and get a positive result because they’re doing great and have done great for the last three or four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To play against South Shields and beat them 2-0, that’s some result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have to make sure we approach the game correctly. I never try and take anything for granted and we’ve got to be right at it – not just to try and get in the next round but to represent traits that are going to look after us going into the league period.