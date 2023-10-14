News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde players warned of FA Cup battle ahead

Chris Beech has warned AFC Fylde’s players they are there to be shot at as they embark on the post-Adam Murray era.
By Gavin Browne
Published 14th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
A week after the Coasters’ former head coach departed Mill Farm, Fylde host Leek Town in the FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round this afternoon.

It is the first game in acting charge for Beech, the club’s director of football, against a team playing three divisions below them in the NPL West.

It will be Leek’s fifth match in the competition, having beaten Belper Town, Grimsby Borough and Worcester City before defeating National North club South Shields a fortnight ago.

AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC FyldeAFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde
Fylde reached the first round proper last year, losing a replay to Gillingham, and Beech told BBC Radio Lancashire: “It would be great to try and get to round one and progress.

“Leek have played four games to play us, so they’re not just going to come here and roll over.

“They are going to try and get a positive result because they’re doing great and have done great for the last three or four years.

“To play against South Shields and beat them 2-0, that’s some result.

“I think we have to make sure we approach the game correctly. I never try and take anything for granted and we’ve got to be right at it – not just to try and get in the next round but to represent traits that are going to look after us going into the league period.

Should Fylde avoid defeat, they would take their place in the first round draw which is broadcast live on ITV1 on Sunday (2.30pm).

