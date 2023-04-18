Luke Charman’s goal gave the Coasters a 1-0 win at Boston United in National League North, having lost their Easter fixtures to Spennymoor Town and Kidderminster Harriers.

It leaves Fylde a point behind King’s Lynn Town, with a game in hand against Curzon Ashton next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up his thoughts after Saturday’s win, Murray said: “We knew we had to come here today and put a performance in.

AFC Fylde defeated Boston United last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

“We knew this was going to be a really tough game but an important one to get us back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’ve had a bad weekend like we did, we needed to respond and I thought the boys were unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew today was an important one and we knew at times we were going to have to fight.

“We probably didn’t play as much football as we normally do but, when we did play, we were excellent.

“We had to keep them at bay at times but we did it. Our work rate was unbelievable and our mentality was superb but, as I always say, it’s just a single focus: we move onto the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got three games to go, we need to win and we stay focused, we stay on track.”

While Murray was thrilled with the collective performance, it was Charman who took the limelight by way of his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Haughton, Siya Ligendza and Mo Faal have had most of the attention in an attacking sense this season, ahead of last October’s record arrival at Mill Farm.

Fylde’s boss, nevertheless, maintained he always had faith in the 25-year-old’s ability to deliver when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a feeling about Charms the last few weeks,” Murray said.

“He just needs a little bit of luck but I don’t think it was luck today, it was an unbelievable finish.

“It was a great move. We asked the players to have the confidence to play our way and the goal was perfect, especially when it’s something you’ve worked on, on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad