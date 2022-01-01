AFC Fylde players have generally been Covid-free going into festive fixtures

The Coasters head to Chorley tomorrow (3pm) with several senior players again unavailable, though at least they look set to play a third game since Christmas – something very few clubs at higher levels have managed.

Unlike the EFL, the three divisions of the National League have succeeded in keeping the majority of their fixtures on over the festive season.

Boss Jim Bentley insists Fylde are no less vigilant than clubs further up the pyramid, telling The Gazette: “We know we test regularly. Everyone at the club is double-vaccinated and looking to get boosters. We’re back to players washing their own kit and wearing masks indoors.

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“It’s well-documented that players at some clubs higher up the leagues have not had a first vaccination.”

Chorley have also played twice in the past six days, winning both, and tomorrow’s clash looks set to go ahead.

Bentley warned: “As regards ourselves, the game is not under any threat but you are in the lap of the gods.

“We have had a couple of Covid cases recently but both players were out injured anyway.”