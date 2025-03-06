David Longwell paid tribute to AFC Fylde’s players after they made it seven points from nine and climbed out of the National League drop zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters defeated Hartlepool United 2-1 on Tuesday, making it two wins from three since Longwell and Chris Neal took interim charge at Mill Farm.

All the goals came inside the first 20 minutes, Hartlepool leading through David Ferguson before Gavin Massey and Charlie Jolley gave Fylde victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It moved them one point clear of fourth-bottom Wealdstone, who have a game in hand, with a quarter of the season still to play.

AFC Fylde interim boss David Longwell Picture: AFC Fylde

“It was a game that we just wanted to try and win,” said Longwell, whose players are back at home on Saturday when they host Braintree Town.

“Even though there were bits of it we want to do better in, the most important thing is – because of where we are in the league – we want to just try and win.

“I think the boys deserve a lot of credit for the resilience they’re showing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To go a goal down again, and it was an unbelievable free-kick, to come back from that and manage to get the three points is massive.

“You’ve got to give so much credit to them for their doggedness and their work ethic – and their desire to win the game.

“As I’ve said since I’ve been in here, I cannot fault them for their attitude and their application because I don’t think people realise how tough it is going out there every game and putting on what they do.”