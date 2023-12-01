News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

AFC Fylde players challenged

AFC Fylde have scored five goals in their last two games but have won neither – and boss Chris Beech says that must change if they are to escape the lower reaches of the National League.
By Andy Moore
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following last midweek’s 2-2 draw at FC Halifax Town, the Coasters had to settle for a 3-3 home draw with Dorking Wanderers last Saturday, having led 3-1 at half-time.

Those two points are all Fylde have to show for their last four games and they remain second-bottom ahead of this Saturday’s Mill Farm clash with mid-table Hartlepool United, where Beech made more than 100 League appearances in the 1990s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fylde’s director of football told the club’s media team: “When you score three goals you have to be winning. With the amount of chances we’ve created, we need more killer instinct.

Most Popular
AFC Fylde host Hartlepool United tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde host Hartlepool United tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde host Hartlepool United tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellan
Read More
Youngsters have shown a pathway exists

“I think it was 23 or 24 shots, which is another amazing stat.

“It’s high-energised, attacking football but there were aspects where I felt the players stepped off a little bit.

“We let the water into the building and the trickle turned into a river really, rather than being a little leak.

Hide Ad

“We gave them opportunity to get back into a game they shouldn’t get into and that needs managing out of these players.

Hide Ad

“If we do that, with the attacking intent and pace we’ve got, we’re going to win a lot of games consecutively but we need to get to that point.”

As for renewing acquaintances with Hartlepool, Beech added: “There has been growth but we need to tighten up the defensive aspects and not just the defenders. You score together and you concede together.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeChris BeechHartlepool UnitedNational LeagueCoastersFC Halifax Town