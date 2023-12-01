AFC Fylde players challenged
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following last midweek’s 2-2 draw at FC Halifax Town, the Coasters had to settle for a 3-3 home draw with Dorking Wanderers last Saturday, having led 3-1 at half-time.
Those two points are all Fylde have to show for their last four games and they remain second-bottom ahead of this Saturday’s Mill Farm clash with mid-table Hartlepool United, where Beech made more than 100 League appearances in the 1990s.
Fylde’s director of football told the club’s media team: “When you score three goals you have to be winning. With the amount of chances we’ve created, we need more killer instinct.
“I think it was 23 or 24 shots, which is another amazing stat.
“It’s high-energised, attacking football but there were aspects where I felt the players stepped off a little bit.
“We let the water into the building and the trickle turned into a river really, rather than being a little leak.
“We gave them opportunity to get back into a game they shouldn’t get into and that needs managing out of these players.
“If we do that, with the attacking intent and pace we’ve got, we’re going to win a lot of games consecutively but we need to get to that point.”
As for renewing acquaintances with Hartlepool, Beech added: “There has been growth but we need to tighten up the defensive aspects and not just the defenders. You score together and you concede together.”