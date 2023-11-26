AFC Fylde were held to a 3-3 draw by Dorking Wanderers in front of the TNT Sports cameras on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Haughton, Luke Charman and Jon Ustabasi had put them 3-1 up before half-time but Dorking, who had seen James McShane score early on, netted two late second-half goals through Josh Taylor and McShane’s second.

Fylde saw Taelor O’Kane shoot wide and Charman’s effort blocked before they led on three minutes as Haughton arrowed a left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Harrison Male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors equalised three minutes later as McShane reacted quickest to turn home a free-kick into the Coasters’ area.

Luke Charman celebrates Nick Haughton's goal for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Fylde responded, Male holding Josh Kay’s attempt, while Ustabasi and Connor Barrett sent efforts off target.

They were back in front on the half-hour as excellent play from Ustabasi ended with Charman steering the ball beyond Male.

It was 3-1 on 35 minutes as Max Conway, Kay and Haughton all combined for Ustabasi to score with a low finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Fylde keeper Theo Richardson rushed out to thwart Alfie Rutherford before Male held another Kay attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half, Fylde almost scored a fourth as Barrett’s dipping shot was tipped behind by Male and Sam Graham headed over the resulting corner.

The Coasters threatened again when Ustabasi skipped past Jimmy Muitt before his shot was blocked by Tony Craig’s sliding tackle.

Further chances followed as Male pushed an effort from O’Kane onto the crossbar before Haughton shot straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorking pulled one back on 69 minutes when Taylor’s effort squeezed under Richardson and into the bottom corner.

They levelled with 10 minutes left as Taylor’s free-kick thumped back off the bar and McShane headed powerfully into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had chances to win it in the closing minutes as Joe Rowley’s shot was blocked before Richardson gathered George Francomb’s strike on the turn.

Fylde also saw a goal ruled out after Charman fouled Male and Barrett’s goalbound effort was blocked by Dan Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Graham, Davis, Conway, O’Kane, Khumbeni (Glynn 70), Haughton (Ormerod 75), Kay (Rowley 58), Ustabasi, Charman. Subs not used: Obi, Omotayo.