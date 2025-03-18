AFC Fylde striker Danny Ormerod pressures the Ebbsfleet United keeper Picture: AFC Fylde

David Longwell has demanded an attacking improvement from AFC Fylde’s players as they look to put a humbling defeat behind them tonight.

Blackpool loanee Alex Lankshear scored the only goal, giving bottom club Ebbsfleet their second victory in 38 matches this season.

That loss, coupled with Maidenhead United’s win at Gateshead and Wealdstone’s draw against Eastleigh, leaves the Coasters third from bottom with 10 games remaining.

The first of those comes against a Sutton team in 13th, nine points adrift of the play-offs after losing to FC Halifax Town last weekend.

“It’s not good enough; we’ve got to do better than that,” Fylde’s interim boss told club media when assessing Saturday’s performance.

“In the first half, we changed a few things to try and give us a chance to score goals and they did alright at the start of the game.

“The quality, at times, has let us down. We gave the ball away a bit too much.

“It was another really poor goal (to concede), we’ve got to do better off a set-play but after that, we could have scored five, six goals.

“We’ve got to do better in front of goal but it’s been the same Achilles heel since I’ve come in here.

“We don’t score enough goals. We should have at least come away with a draw, we don’t come away with a draw and it’s very frustrating.

“You can make excuses but we’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the net.”