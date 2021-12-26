AFC Fylde manager looks forward to facing Chorley
Jim Bentley is looking forward to the festive football programme as his AFC Fylde team plays the first of three games in a week this afternoon.
The Coasters welcome Chorley to Mill Farm (3pm) before making the return journey next Sunday, January 2.
Sandwiched between those games is Tuesday’s trip to Chester as Fylde look to regain top spot in National League North.
Managers higher up the pyramid have criticised the number of games played over Christmas, especially given the pandemic, but Bentley hasn’t joined their number.
He said: “It’s the busiest time of the year for clubs because games come thick and fast.
“Hopefully, we’ll get the three games played because it’s a good time to be involved in football.
“It’s all I’ve ever known ever since I’ve left school. There’s a feelgood factor among people because it’s Christmas and a chance to be with family and friends.
“That spills over into the football as well and, with the derby games you usually get, the crowds are usually a bit bigger and noisier.”
Fylde go into this afternoon’s game second in the table, a point behind leaders Brackley Town.
Chorley sit fifth, six points behind Bentley’s players who are looking to put consecutive defeats in the league and FA Trophy behind them.
Consequently, the Fylde boss is expecting a tough afternoon’s work ahead.
He said: “We have three big games back-to-back but the most important one is the next one.
“Chorley are having a good season and we had two games against them last year.
“They beat us at their place, we beat them at our place, so let’s hope we can do that again - and then we look forward to seeing them on January 2nd.
“They are a capable outfit and that’s been proven by where they are in the league, so it’s got all the makings of a great game.”
