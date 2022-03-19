Fourth-placed Fylde trail National League North leaders Gateshead by 13 points with 11 games to play, starting at home to Alfreton Town this afternoon.

However, Rowe isn’t ruling out a possible late charge for the summit.

“Until it’s mathematically impossible you always go for the top place, but we have two teams fighting it out closely (Brackley Town are three points off the pace in second) and it may be rather optimistic to think both of them will blow up,” he told The Gazette.

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe

“Second place may be possible and we’ll keep playing one game at a time.”

Rowe could bring in reinforcements for the end-of-season run-in as the Coasters’ luck with injuries shows no signs of improving.

Striker Mark Cullen had already picked up a season-ending injury in only his fourth game for the club.

That was followed by midfielder Danny Whitehead suffering another setback in his comeback game against AFC Telford United on Tuesday, during which he was substituted in the first half.

Rowe added: “After seven sessions in nine days Danny felt ready but it's a recurrence of the same injury just not as severe.

“We always want to improve the squad and you may want to shop in different areas.