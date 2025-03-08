AFC Fylde interim boss David Longwell praised Charlie Jolley for his midweek display in helping them to defeat Hartlepool United.

The Coasters’ 2-1 win at Mill Farm lifted them out of the National League’s bottom four, one point ahead of Wealdstone, as they prepare to host Braintree Town this afternoon.

Having gone behind to David Ferguson’s fourth-minute goal, Fylde drew level thanks to Gavin Massey’s strike eight minutes later.

Jolley’s seventh of the season in the 19th minute then gave the Coasters victory and made it seven points from nine under Longwell and Chris Neal.

AFC Fylde's Charlie Jolley scored his seventh goal of the season on Tuesday Picture: AFC Fylde

Longwell told Fylde’s media team: “Charlie has played so many different positions.

“He’s played up front earlier in the season, then he’s been moved wide and played off the right, played off the left.

“We just felt that he could run down the sides of them a little bit, so I’m delighted for him.

“Again, if you look at Charlie and a lot of the players, the running they do, the work they do, he deserves a goal because of his attitude and his commitment.

“To get the winning goal was great for him and really pleasing. I think the goal comes from a little bit of luck that they tried to do.

“I think it’s a great little ball from Nick (Haughton), Lincoln (McFayden) does really well with it and Charlie’s in a great position just to follow up and score.”

Fylde have also confirmed their home fixture against York City on April 5 has been selected for coverage by DAZN and will kick off at 12.30pm.