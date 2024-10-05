AFC Fylde hoping a full week's work pays off
The Coasters welcome Aldershot Town to Mill Farm, seven days on from a sixth defeat in eight when they lost at Barnet.
Having had three consecutive Tuesday night games during September, Delfouneso wants a full week’s work to pay off against an Aldershot team in 15th position; seven places and five points ahead of Fylde.
The joint-interim boss said: “It’s the first week we’ve had a clear week with no midweek game, so we’ve managed to get some good work into them.
“It’s definitely going to be a tough game for us but we’re preparing well, feeling good and hopefully we can take the positives into the game on Saturday.
“Aldershot are a good side, effective at what they do. They have got some really good technical players, especially in the final third, some willing runners and they are a massive threat.
“We’ve got to make sure we bring our A game in defence and offence. We’ve got to make sure we focus on what we need to do but it’s definitely going to be a tough test and one which we’ve got to raise our game for.”
Elsewhere, AFC Fylde Women are on the lookout for a new first-team management set-up after parting company with joint managers Jake Williams and Steven Mainwaring.
Initially appointed in January, they agreed to continue in their roles going into the 2024/25 season – but depart with the club having taken four points from six matches in the FA Women’s National League Division One North.