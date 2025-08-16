AFC Fylde head coach wants equal success at home and away

By Gavin Browne
Published 16th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fyldeplaceholder image
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde play their first away game of the National League North season this afternoon, with head coach Craig Mahon looking to improve on their opening-day display.

The Coasters face Scarborough Athletic, looking to back up victory against Oxford City at Mill Farm on day one.

Most Popular

They will be looking for better fortunes on the road this time around, having only picked up 12 points from 23 away games last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Fylde’s media team, Mahon outlined his desire for Fylde to be better than they were a week ago.

placeholder image
Read More
AFC Fylde duo helped turn a possible defeat into victory

He said: “Opening game of the season, you just want to win.

“I think I said that we didn’t play well, I don’t think we played enough to our strengths that day.

“Sometimes, if you don’t play well, you get punished and fortunately for us, we didn’t play well but were still able to come away with three points.

“If you want to do anything in this league, I think your record home and away has to be good; you can’t just fully focus on home (form) and say ‘we’ll build a fortress’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You need to go away and do the exact same. When you do go away, sometimes your gameplan can change slightly but, most games, we’re going to be looking to go and do what we’re good at – and that’s playing football.

“We will go to the majority of away games this year, looking to implement ourselves on it.

“We’re going to try and be ourselves, and we want to make sure we come away with something.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeCoastersNational League NorthScarborough Athletic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice