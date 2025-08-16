AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde play their first away game of the National League North season this afternoon, with head coach Craig Mahon looking to improve on their opening-day display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters face Scarborough Athletic, looking to back up victory against Oxford City at Mill Farm on day one.

They will be looking for better fortunes on the road this time around, having only picked up 12 points from 23 away games last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Fylde’s media team, Mahon outlined his desire for Fylde to be better than they were a week ago.

He said: “Opening game of the season, you just want to win.

“I think I said that we didn’t play well, I don’t think we played enough to our strengths that day.

“Sometimes, if you don’t play well, you get punished and fortunately for us, we didn’t play well but were still able to come away with three points.

“If you want to do anything in this league, I think your record home and away has to be good; you can’t just fully focus on home (form) and say ‘we’ll build a fortress’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to go away and do the exact same. When you do go away, sometimes your gameplan can change slightly but, most games, we’re going to be looking to go and do what we’re good at – and that’s playing football.

“We will go to the majority of away games this year, looking to implement ourselves on it.

“We’re going to try and be ourselves, and we want to make sure we come away with something.”