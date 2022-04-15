AFC Fylde have momentum but boss James Rowe wants more

The Coasters head to Southport on Friday on the back of a 2-1 home win over Hereford sealed by substitute Sam Osborne in stoppage time.

And boss Rowe said: “There's a lesson to stick to your principles to the final minutes as much as you can and you might get your reward. Anything can happen when the game is level.

AFC Fylde celebrate Sam Osborne's late winner against Hereford Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“The supporters stayed behind the team, even though it was a frustrating afternoon in possession.”

Rowe felt the victory, which consolidated third place for Fylde in National League North, rewarded their positivity in the closing stages.

“We had two wingers on, two strikers and a 10 in the final 10 minutes, so we made positive substitutions to win it,” he added.

“Did we deserve it? Maybe not on the balance of play and our quality, but our perseverance, good organisation and our brave substitutions won it.”

Fylde had taken an early lead courtesy of Stoke City loanee Douglas Taylor's first goal for the club only for Tom Owen-Evans to equalise.

Rowe was impressed with Taylor's goal, though less so with Hereford's

“It was a great weighted pass from Stephen (Dobbie) and I think Doug has shown an excellent turn of pace and very good finish,” he said.

“Their goal is a fluke, isn't it? It was going way over the bar but unfortunately a really strong gust of wind has blown it under the bar and Chris (goalkeeper Neal) is really flabbergasted it has gone in.

“I don't think anyone in the stadium expected it to go in but it's changed the momentum a little. We needed half-time just to readjust our mindset."

The victory made made it 16 points from a possible 21 under Rowe to take into the busy holiday weekend, which sees the Southport clash followed by Chester's visit to Mill Farm on Monday.

Rowe said: “I'm sure Friday will be a tough game because we're away from home to a potential play-off team and we have to focus one game at a time.