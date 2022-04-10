AFC Fylde 2 Hereford 1: Osborne strikes killer blow at the death

Douglas Taylor put Fylde ahead early with his first goal for the club but Tom Owen-Evans equalised before half-time.

As the points looked set to be shared, up popped Osborne to convert a cross by fellow substitute Jorome Slew in the last seconds and seal back-to-back home wins for Fylde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Osborne celebrates AFC Fylde's late winner against Hereford Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Manager James Rowe made just one change to the team which had defeated Farsley Celtic a week earlier, with Harry Davis coming in to replace Emeka Obi at the heart of defence.

Just like in the Farsley game, the Coasters made a great start and took the lead after 10 minutes.

Stephen Dobbie fed Taylor with a superb through-ball and the loan striker from Stoke City slotted past Brandon Hall in the Hereford goal.

The next shooting opportunity fell to the visitors as Seb Revan dragged a volley well wide from the edge of the area.

But a Hereford side still seeking a play-off berth equalised from their first real chance on 33 minutes, when Owen-Evans latched on to a ball over the top of the Fylde defence and lobbed keeper Chris Neal, the ball bouncing over the line.

The Coasters almost had an instant reply when Neal’s clearance was flicked on to send Nick Haughton clear. Fylde's top scorer attempted to round Hall but could only find the side-netting from a narrow angle as the half ended all square.

Fired up for the second 45, the Coasters almost regained the lead immediately when Taylor turned his man and teed-up Ben Tollitt for a fizzing shot across goal which missed the far corner by inches.

Fylde looked to take advantage of the visitors' quiet start to the second period and Haughton's shot looked destined for the top corner until a full-stretch Hall made a fingertip save.

Substitute Ryan McLean looked a livewire for the visitors and tried to slip Owen-Evans through on goal but Osborne made a vital last-ditch challenge.

The Bulls did have the ball in the back of the net from a corner from the left but McLean's strike was ruled out for offside.

But deep in stoppage time came the vital twist, resulting from excellent work from substitute Tom Walker to keep the ball alive.

This led to Slew finding Osborne, who slammed the ball past Hall at the back post to seal Rowe's fifth win in seven games at the helm and complete a double over the Bulls.

On a day the top four all won, third-placed Fylde's victory maintains their four-point cushion over Kidderminster in fourth. The Harriers were 6-0 winners over Southport, who host Fylde on Friday.

Fylde: Neal, Conlan (Slew 79), Stott, Davis, Morrison, Tollitt (Walker 62), Philliskirk, Hatfield, Haughton, Dobbie (Osborne 62), Taylor; Subs not used: Obi, Joyce.