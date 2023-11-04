AFC Fylde have full respect for FA Cup opponents
The Coasters head to a Sutton team sitting bottom of League Two after three victories in 16 games this season.
However, they go into today’s first round tie on the back of three points against Bradford City seven days ago.
Fylde booked their place in round one after seeking off Leek Town: a team Beech believes provides some parallels with today’s hosts.
He said: “Sutton aren’t in a situation where they want to be but we respect them and understand their strengths.
“If anything, they are probably going to be a better version of Leek Town: they have two physically dominant strikers who can score goals out of nothing.
“They are hard working, they can play football and they don’t hide away from the fact they don’t have the most possession.
“We aren’t taking anything for granted where Sutton are concerned because they are a team with great attributes.”
For their part, Fylde are looking to make it five games unbeaten since Beech took over first-team matters in the wake of Adam Murray’s exit.
There is also the small matter of a place in round two and £41,000 in prize money for the winners.
“There are definite incentives, depending what hat you’ve got on,” Beech said.
“I just want to represent the supporters that travel and those that listen to the radio or read the reports.
“If you speak to any manager, they want a top performance but they always take a win over a performance – and we want to win this game.”