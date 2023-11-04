News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

AFC Fylde have full respect for FA Cup opponents

Chris Beech isn’t reading anything into Sutton United’s troubles this season as AFC Fylde continue their FA Cup campaign this afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Coasters head to a Sutton team sitting bottom of League Two after three victories in 16 games this season.

However, they go into today’s first round tie on the back of three points against Bradford City seven days ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fylde booked their place in round one after seeking off Leek Town: a team Beech believes provides some parallels with today’s hosts.

Most Popular
Chris Beech leads AFC Fylde into FA Cup action at Sutton United this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellanChris Beech leads AFC Fylde into FA Cup action at Sutton United this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan
Chris Beech leads AFC Fylde into FA Cup action at Sutton United this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan
Read More
Youngster signs pro deal

He said: “Sutton aren’t in a situation where they want to be but we respect them and understand their strengths.

“If anything, they are probably going to be a better version of Leek Town: they have two physically dominant strikers who can score goals out of nothing.

“They are hard working, they can play football and they don’t hide away from the fact they don’t have the most possession.

Hide Ad

“We aren’t taking anything for granted where Sutton are concerned because they are a team with great attributes.”

Hide Ad

For their part, Fylde are looking to make it five games unbeaten since Beech took over first-team matters in the wake of Adam Murray’s exit.

There is also the small matter of a place in round two and £41,000 in prize money for the winners.

“There are definite incentives, depending what hat you’ve got on,” Beech said.

Hide Ad

“I just want to represent the supporters that travel and those that listen to the radio or read the reports.

“If you speak to any manager, they want a top performance but they always take a win over a performance – and we want to win this game.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeChris BeechCoastersSutton UnitedSuttonLeague TwoBradford CityAdam Murray