Chris Beech isn’t reading anything into Sutton United’s troubles this season as AFC Fylde continue their FA Cup campaign this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coasters head to a Sutton team sitting bottom of League Two after three victories in 16 games this season.

However, they go into today’s first round tie on the back of three points against Bradford City seven days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde booked their place in round one after seeking off Leek Town: a team Beech believes provides some parallels with today’s hosts.

Chris Beech leads AFC Fylde into FA Cup action at Sutton United this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan

He said: “Sutton aren’t in a situation where they want to be but we respect them and understand their strengths.

“If anything, they are probably going to be a better version of Leek Town: they have two physically dominant strikers who can score goals out of nothing.

“They are hard working, they can play football and they don’t hide away from the fact they don’t have the most possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aren’t taking anything for granted where Sutton are concerned because they are a team with great attributes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Fylde are looking to make it five games unbeaten since Beech took over first-team matters in the wake of Adam Murray’s exit.

There is also the small matter of a place in round two and £41,000 in prize money for the winners.

“There are definite incentives, depending what hat you’ve got on,” Beech said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to represent the supporters that travel and those that listen to the radio or read the reports.