David Longwell hopes AFC Fylde can finish on a high as they prepare for their last game of the season this afternoon.

The Coasters welcome Barnet to Mill Farm (3pm) in a match between two teams who have had vastly different National League campaigns.

While Fylde are returning to National League North after finishing second-bottom, irrespective of what happens today, Barnet will be back in the EFL next season.

This season’s champions are six points clear of York City, knowing a point against Longwell’s players will take them into three figures.

Fylde, for their part, go into the game after nine defeats in 11; the most recent being their 4-3 loss at Tamworth nine days ago.

Speaking to club media, Fylde’s interim boss said: “We want to try and finish the season the best way we possibly can.

“The one thing you’ll get is they’ll always work hard, they’ll try their best. Whether we get the results that we really want is another matter.

“We’re trying to be positive and trying to work hard so that we can try and give the supporters and the football club a last game of a positive nature.

“This league is so hard to get out of and there’s only one team that can get promoted automatically.

“I know how good York are, how good Forest Green are and how good teams like Rochdale are.

“I think Barnet deserve credit for the way they’ve kept that momentum going. I think they’ve been incredible.

“You look at how they’ve done it, they’ve obviously had a long-term plan. They play in a certain way, which is something the football club here wants to do.

“It does take a long-term plan to do that but I think they’re a great example. The players, the management staff, the club, deserve so much credit for that.

“It’s a really tough game for us after the season we’ve had but, by the same token, it’s great for the players to get out there and test themselves against the best team in the division.”

Fylde will also hold their end-of-season presentation night in Bradley’s Sports Bar tonight.

Beginning at approximately 6.30pm, it will be a combined event for the Coasters’ men’s and women’s teams.