AFC Fylde fixtures for 2021/22 revealed

The first home game in National League North comes seven days later against familiar rivals Boston United.

Coasters fans can again look forward to a festive derby double-header against Chorley, who visit Mill Farm on Boxing Day and stage the return match on January 2. Fylde visit Chester in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde's build-up to their first league game at Guiseley began with a friendly victory at Squires Gate on Tuesday night

The Easter weekend sees Fylde head to Southport and host Chester FC.

After the last two seasons stopped early, promotion-chasing Fylde will be anxious for this one to go the distance.

Their final matches in May next year are away to York City where Fylde played their last league match in February, and at home to Leamington.

The full fixture list reads:

AUGUST

Sat 14 Guiseley A

Sat 21 Boston United H

Sat 28 Hereford A

Mon 30 Southport H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 4 Kettering Town A

Sat 11 Bradford (Park Avenue) A

Sat 25 Kidderminster Harriers H

OCTOBER

Sat 9 Alfreton Town A

Sat16 Gloucester City H

Sat 23 Farsley Celtic A

Tue 26 Spennymoor Town H

Sat 30 Gateshead H

NOVEMBER

Sat 6 Curzon Ashton A

Sat 13 Brackley Town H

Sat 20 AFC Telford United A

DECEMBER

Sat 4 Blyth Spartans H

Sat 11 Darlington A

Sun 26 Chorley H

Tue 28 Chester A

JANUARY

Sun 2 Chorley A

Sat 8 York City H

Sat 15 Leamington A

Sat 22 Guiseley H

Sat 29 Curzon Ashton H

FEBRUARY

Sat 5 Gateshead A

Sat 12 Brackley Town A

Sat 19 AFC Telford United H

Tue 22 Darlington H

Sat 26 Blyth Spartans A

MARCH

Sat 5 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

Sat 12 Kidderminster Harriers A

Sat 19 Alfreton Town H

Tue 22 Spennymoor Town A

Sat 26 Gloucester City A

APRIL

Sat 2 Farsley Celtic H

Sat 9 Hereford H

Fri 15 Southport A

Mon 18 Chester H

Sat 23 Boston United A

Sat 30 Kettering Town H

MAY

Mon 2 York City A