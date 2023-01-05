The 19-year-old joined the club from West Bromwich Albion on a month’s basis at the start of December.

He made an immediate impact, coming off the bench to score twice in the Coasters’ 2-1 win at Gloucester City.

Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, said: “Mo, in his first month, has made an immediate impact at AFC Fylde that has gained respect from his fellow team-mates, staff, and supporters alike both on and off the pitch.

“This is a testament to Mo’s character, personality and talent.

“On behalf of the first-team coaching staff and the board, we are delighted to extend Mo’s loan deal until the end of the season and would like to thank West Brom for their co-operation.

