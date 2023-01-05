AFC Fylde extend loan of West Bromwich Albion youngster
AFC Fylde have extended striker Mo Faal’s loan spell at Mill Farm until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old joined the club from West Bromwich Albion on a month’s basis at the start of December.
He made an immediate impact, coming off the bench to score twice in the Coasters’ 2-1 win at Gloucester City.
Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, said: “Mo, in his first month, has made an immediate impact at AFC Fylde that has gained respect from his fellow team-mates, staff, and supporters alike both on and off the pitch.
“This is a testament to Mo’s character, personality and talent.
“On behalf of the first-team coaching staff and the board, we are delighted to extend Mo’s loan deal until the end of the season and would like to thank West Brom for their co-operation.
“We have a competitive squad and many challenges lie ahead. With Mo as part of this squad, we are in a stronger place to attack those challenges.”