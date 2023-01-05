News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde extend loan of West Bromwich Albion youngster

AFC Fylde have extended striker Mo Faal’s loan spell at Mill Farm until the end of the season.

By Gavin Browne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 19-year-old joined the club from West Bromwich Albion on a month’s basis at the start of December.

He made an immediate impact, coming off the bench to score twice in the Coasters’ 2-1 win at Gloucester City.

Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, said: “Mo, in his first month, has made an immediate impact at AFC Fylde that has gained respect from his fellow team-mates, staff, and supporters alike both on and off the pitch.

“This is a testament to Mo’s character, personality and talent.

“On behalf of the first-team coaching staff and the board, we are delighted to extend Mo’s loan deal until the end of the season and would like to thank West Brom for their co-operation.

“We have a competitive squad and many challenges lie ahead. With Mo as part of this squad, we are in a stronger place to attack those challenges.”