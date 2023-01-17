The Coasters defied a heavy pitch at Southport on Saturday to record their third straight win of 2023 thanks to Nick Haughton's stoppage-time penalty.

Conditions will be no more pleasant this evening, with a yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice.

Fylde celebrate Nick Haughton's winner at Southport Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

But Murray hopes the Mill Farm match can go ahead and his fourth-placed side can maintain the momentum which has seen them climb to within three points of the top, despite playing fewer games than any of their National League North rivals.

Murray said of the 2-1 win at Haig Avenue: “It's an unbelievably difficult place to come to and it could have gone either way. The wind played a massive part but we keep showing that mentality and toughness to come through and win games.

“I keep saying that I know how good the lads can be. When we play, we are one of the best teams in the league. My question since the day I came in has been: when things aren't going our way and aren't rosy, can we stay strong and grind results out? We keep proving we can.

“It wasn't a technical or tactical game but there were some really big performances mentality-wise. It was about doing the ugly things well and you need the rub of the green sometimes.”

