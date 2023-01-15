Luke Conlan gave the Coasters the lead just before half-time, only for Charlie Oliver’s deflected effort to level matters in the second period.

Fylde kept on fighting and, after Connor Barrett was brought down inside the area, Nick Haughton stepped up to fire home and secure three points.

Adam Murray made two changes from the Coasters’ 5-0 win over Banbury United as Pierce Bird and Will Hatfield replaced Jordan Cranston and Danny Whitehead.

Nick Haughton celebrates scoring AFC Fylde's winner at Southport Picture: Steve McLellan

Southport had the first effort on target when Connor Woods beat Bird and crossed for Connor Heath, whose header was gathered by Chris Neal.

As Fylde started to find their rhythm, Luke Charman nodded a long ball from Neal into the path of Haughton, who dragged his first-time shot wide.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 20 minutes, though Neal had to use his legs in denying Woods after he collected a high ball inside the area.

Back came Fylde as Haughton was brought down just outside the area, only to fire his free-kick over the wall and wide.

Southport would have found the opener 10 minutes before the break had it not been for Fylde captain Alex Whitmore, who threw his body in front of Heath’s shot after a loose ball fell his way.

However, on the stroke of half-time, Bird crossed and though Mo Faal’s header was blocked on the line, Conlan fired into the roof of the net from six yards.

Once the second half started, Southport worked an opening for themselves but Woods should have done better than fire timidly at Neal after being allowed to run through the Coasters’ defence.

Although the wind had a big effect on proceedings, the hosts managed to draw level.

Fylde initially dealt with a corner into the six-yard box with the ball being headed out to the feet of Oliver.

He took one touch on the edge of the box before shooting at goal and seeing his effort deflected into the net off a Fylde shirt.

With the search on for an instant response, Charman raced down the other end but his ball across the box evaded Joe Rowley, who was available at the far post.

Murray’s players pressed on with Rowley cutting inside and curling an effort towards the bottom corner, only for the ball to go inches wide of the upright.

At the other end, Fylde’s hearts were in their mouths when Emeka Obi – unaware of what was behind him – looked to pass back to Neal.

Instead, it allowed Jordan Archer to run free on goal before he was denied by the approaching Neal.

However, with time running out, Barrett was brought down and left the referee with no choice but to award a penalty.

Haughton kept his composure, sending the keeper the wrong way to seal the three points.

Southport FC: McMillan, Oliver, J Doyle, C Doyle, Anson, Woods, Archer, Heath (Walton 81), Hmami, Bainbridge, Carberry (Watson 70). Subs not used: Goudie, Munro, Miles.

