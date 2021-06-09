AFC Fylde defender signs new contract as club announces another friendly

The defender, entering his third season with the Coasters, has signed a two-year deal at Mill Farm, days after Luke Burke extended his stay with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2019 following a spell with Grimsby Town.

He’s a player Fylde boss Jim Bentley knows well, having played under him at Morecambe while on loan from Burnley.

Alex Whitmore has signed a two-year contract with AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

In all, Whitmore has made 61 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He has scored two goals, one of them the first at York City’s new LNER Community Stadium in February this year.

Fylde have also announced they will play FC Halifax Town in a pre-season friendly.

The Shaymen, managed by Pete Wild, will travel to Mill Farm on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).

It will be the Coasters’ final warm-up match before their National League North season begins seven days later.

More details, including ticketing arrangements, will be announced in due course.