AFC Fylde full-back signs a new contract

The 23-year-old full-back is the longest-serving player at Mill Farm, having been signed by former boss Dave Challinor in the early stages of the 2017/18 season.

In that time, he has made 118 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals.

He has been a first-team fixture since Jim Bentley’s arrival as manager in October 2019.

Luke Burke has signed a new deal with AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

The boss told the club website: “Luke is a good, solid player and has been a mainstay in our side over the last few seasons, playing every game since I’ve been at the football club.

“He’s a likeable lad, a good character who is well respected amongst both players and staff, and he has a real desire to win and be successful.

“He’s still at a good age, he can get even better, and he is showing signs of that, which is great.

“I’m pleased he’s committed to us again and looking forward to seeing him back for pre-season.”

Burke’s career began with Wigan Athletic, making five appearances for the Latics in the 2016/17 season before a loan move to Barrow.

Three more appearances for Wigan came at the start of the following campaign before joining the Coasters, initially on loan, and then making the move permanent.