AFC Fylde crowned England's premier under-13 team

They were crowned Junior Premier League national champions, beating Oxford Academy 5-2 in the final.

The young Coasters were beaten only once all season, winning their North-West area competition and going on to defeat other regional champions to clinch their place in the grant final.

The AFC Fylde Under-13 squad that won the Junior Premier League final

Coach Gabriel McSweeney told the Gazette: “They are a very good group, who train very well and put in a lot of extra work.

“They want to train and put in the hard yards, and they have got their rewards.

“The facilities at Mill Farm help us to attract players from Manchester and elsewhere but we are pleased to have some Fylde-based players in the side,” added Gabriel, who looks forward to coaching the team to further success as under-14s in 2021/22.