AFC Fylde well drilled at army camp
AFC Fylde are certainly being put through their paces at their pre-season training camp this week, which is taking place at Dale Barracks in Chester.
Manager Bentley told the club website: “It’s really great to be here. We will be in the barracks until Friday, and then there’s a game on Saturday at Cefn Druids (a Welsh premier team from Wrexham).
“We normally go for a six-week pre-season programme. However, this year it’s going to be eight weeks because we missed a lot of training and games last season.
“Due to Covid, there hasn’t been much opportunity for team bonding and building spirit, so this is a great chance to bring the lads together in an environment that they aren’t used to.”
The opening day featured shooting at the firing range as well as some gruelling exercises.
Bentley added: “It’s all been well thought out what we’re doing but the main thing for me is spending time together and being in each other’s pockets every hour of the day.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here