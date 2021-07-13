AFC Fylde well drilled at army camp

Manager Bentley told the club website: “It’s really great to be here. We will be in the barracks until Friday, and then there’s a game on Saturday at Cefn Druids (a Welsh premier team from Wrexham).

“We normally go for a six-week pre-season programme. However, this year it’s going to be eight weeks because we missed a lot of training and games last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde manager Jim Bentley and assistant Nick Chadwick (right) watch the squad undergo some army-style training at Dale Barracks Picture: AFC FYLDE

“Due to Covid, there hasn’t been much opportunity for team bonding and building spirit, so this is a great chance to bring the lads together in an environment that they aren’t used to.”

The opening day featured shooting at the firing range as well as some gruelling exercises.

Bentley added: “It’s all been well thought out what we’re doing but the main thing for me is spending time together and being in each other’s pockets every hour of the day.”