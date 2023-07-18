News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde contract for ex-Gloucester player Owen Evans

AFC Fylde have signed left-sided Owen Evans on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
By Andy Moore
Published 18th Jul 2023, 19:43 BST- 1 min read
Fylde hit Bamber Bridge for six

The 22-year-old spent last season with Gloucester City, having come through the youth system at Swansea City. He had a spell with Salford City before returning to his Wales with Merthyr Town.

E​vans, who can play anywhere up the left side, has impressed on trial at Mill Farm during pre-season.

Director of football Chris Beech (right) welcomes latest signing Owen Evans to AFC FyldeDirector of football Chris Beech (right) welcomes latest signing Owen Evans to AFC Fylde
He played for Gloucester in their 2-0 defeat by Fylde in March, one of 43 appearances for the National League North club last season.

Speaking after Saturday's 6-2 win at Bamber Bridge, Fylde head coach Adam Murray said: “Owen hasn't done all pre-season with us, so he's still on catch-up but I thought he showed glimpses of what he can bring.

“He's very good going forward and I love how aggressive he is in his one-v-one defending. That will bring a different element to us and gives up good balance.

“We're looking strong down that left side. Tom Walker has come back looking really fit and strong, and we have Cons (Luke Conlan), Birdy (Pierce Bird) and now Owen.”

Director of football Chris Beech added: “Owen has a real attacking mindset, with great crossing techniques mixed in with a robust physicality.”

Evans himself said: “I’m buzzing to get the deal done. It’s a massive club with a lovely stadium and I can’t wait to get going now.”

He becomes Fylde's fifth summer signing, following Theo Richardson, Kieran Glynn, Jon Ustabasi and Gold Omotayo.

