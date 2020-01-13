AFC Fylde confirm departure of chief executive Jamie Roberts

AFC Fylde chief executive Jamie Roberts has stepped down from his role, the club have announced.

Roberts, who made the move from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2018, is departing to pursue a different challenge.

He will be replaced by Jonty Castle, who also makes the move from the DW Stadium where he has held the position of head of business development and customer experience.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to I thank Jamie for the contribution he has made over the last 18 months,” chairman David Haythornthwaite said.

“Jamie has been a great servant for the club in the short time he has been with us and has been a great person to work with as well as a true ambassador for the club.

“We’ve had some great times together, including two Wembley finals in a week last May, which are memories he will have forever.

“He is always welcome back at the club and we wish him well with his new venture outside of football.

“We are very lucky to have found a very experienced replacement in Jonty Castle, who will be joining the club at the end of February when he completes his notice with his current club Wigan.”