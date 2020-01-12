Jay Lynch hits out at AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite over Danny Rowe comments

Former AFC Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch has hit out at the club's chairman David Haythornthwaite over comments he made about him and Danny Rowe in the match-day programme.

Haythornthwaite, speaking in the programme ahead of Fylde's FA Trophy win against Southport yesterday, outlined why the club transfer listed its all-time goalscorer Rowe earlier in the week.

Referencing Lynch's summer move to League One side Rochdale, where the goalkeeper has since made just eight appearances, the club's owner warned Rowe the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"This week has certainly been an eventful one in many ways with lots happening on the transfer front," Haythornthwaite wrote.

"Jim (Bentley) has started to make his mark and is very clear about his expectations from everyone involved from the kitman to academy players.

"If you aren't 100 per cent committed to the shirt then please move on and I support this view in its entirety.

"Not only do you need this mentality to stay in the League, but to win it too.

"To this end, we have decided to put Danny Rowe - our all-time leading scorer and club legend - on the transfer list.

"As I said in mid-week, Danny has had his head turned by his agent who has been agitating for a move for some time now.

"It's a simple issue, at the moment he doesn't get a penny for looking after Danny Rowe, but if he moves he will.

"He, like the majority of agents, are only interested in lining their own pockets and that's what we have to deal with.

"If the right offer comes in then we will not stand in his way but we are not letting him go for peanuts and to date we have only had one club show any interest.

"They have offered peanuts and that's because that is all they have.

"I sincerely hope that common sense will prevail and that when Danny realises his agent is "full of it" he may well decide that the grass is still pretty green here.

"You only have to look back at Jay Lynch, another one whose agent told him he could get him into a League club.

"He has spent all season sitting on the bench at Rochdale."

Hitting back via Twitter, Lynch - who left Fylde during the summer after spending two seasons with the club - had his say on Haythornthwaite's comments.

He posted: "I see the AFC Fylde chairman hasn’t changed his ways. What a bitter man. The exact reason I left AFC Fylde.

"I thought the club was ambitious. Get out while you can @DannyLRowe mate the grass is pretty sweet in Rochdale."

He went on to add: "Oh and @DannyLRowe he will ring your agent in 3 months too like he did with mine and tell him he made a mistake can he have you back.

"Anyway, all the best for the rest of the season David pal."