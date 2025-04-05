AFC Fylde lost at Aldershot Town on Tuesday Picture: AFC Fylde

David Longwell anticipates a stern test today as AFC Fylde look to close the gap in their battle to avoid relegation from the National League’s top flight.

The Coasters can put pressure on the teams above them by picking up points in Saturday’s early kick-off at Mill Farm.

Second-placed York City are the visitors to the Fylde coast for a 12.30pm start.

Fylde go into the game on the back of Tuesday’s loss at Aldershot Town; their fifth defeat in six.

It left them four points from safety with six matches to go, as well as possessing a worse goal difference compared to most of their relegation rivals.

Speaking to club media, the Coasters’ interim boss said: “They’re a good team to be fair.

“They’ve invested a lot of money in players but, in fairness to Adam (Hinshelwood, York boss), you’ve still got to put a team together.

“I’ve got to give him and his club an awful lot of credit. They’ve invested a lot of money but they’re sitting second in the league for a reason.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got a good way of playing, they’ve got a good squad.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for them, the same as when we played Forest Green recently.

“There’s a reason why teams are second and third in the league – and we’ve had to play them (Forest Green) recently and we play York and Barnet before the end of the season.

“They’ve done really well to get in the position they’re in. It’s just a game we know is going to be very difficult.”