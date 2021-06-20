AFC Fylde bring in former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town loanee

The former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town striker has joined the Coasters on a one-year deal after leaving Scottish club Queen of the South.

The 38-year-old will combine his playing role at Mill Farm with that of a position as academy coach.

Coasters’ boss Jim Bentley told the club website: “Stephen has had a fantastic career and from what we have seen and the checks we have made, he still has plenty to offer on the field of play.

“He has a desire to go into coaching when his playing days are finished and we can help him with that transition by welcoming him into our academy set-up as a coach.

“He’s local, has vast experience in the game and he will be very valuable to our club, not just within the first team set-up but also in his new role in helping our young players develop.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Stephen, and I’m sure he will be a big success on and off the pitch for AFC Fylde ”

After spells with Rangers, Hibernian, St Johnstone and Queen of the South, Dobbie moved to Swansea City in 2009.

Early in 2010, he joined Blackpool on loan and was to play a part in the club’s promotion into the Premier League.

He scored a crucial goal in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest before making an appearance off the bench as the Seasiders saw off Cardiff City at Wembley.

After returning to Swansea, he also helped them to the Premier League before returning to Bloomfield Road on loan.

Moves to Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace followed before two more loan moves back to Blackpool in the 2013/14 season.

The following campaign then saw him join Fleetwood on a season-long loan, scoring four times in 29 appearances.

Having left Crystal Palace in 2015, Dobbie had a year at Bolton Wanderers before moving to Queen of the South.

His five-year spell saw him as top scorer in the Scottish Championship in consecutive seasons, as he scored more than 100 goals in all competitions.