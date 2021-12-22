AFC Fylde bring back Blackburn Rovers youngster on loan

The full-back has rejoined the club on a month’s loan from Blackburn Rovers.

Pike made the move to Mill Farm in September following an injury to Luke Burke, only for his stay to be cut short – again through injury – after only four matches.

He featured for the club in both the National League North and FA Cup.

Dan Pike initially joined AFC Fylde on loan in September Picture: AFC Fylde

His last appearance for the Coasters was during their 2-1 victory against Kidderminster Harriers on September 25.

Speaking after completing his return, Pike said: “I’m over the moon to be back, and ever since I left, I was keen to return.

“The first time I was here, I really enjoyed myself and enjoyed playing for Fylde.

“The lads were great with me, so I was always keen to come back.”