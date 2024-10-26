Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips doesn’t want AFC Fylde’s players to rest on their laurels as they look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Having trailed at half-time, two goals in six second-half minutes from Corey Whelan and Adam Long secured three points.

That win lifted Phillips’ players out of the National League relegation places as they meet an Alty team in 13th, five points ahead of Fylde.

AFC Fylde won at Boston United in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan

It was also a first victory for the head coach after defeats against Rochdale and Dagenham and Redbridge in his first two matches.

Speaking after the win at Boston, Phillips said: “The biggest thing is, I said when I first came, I don’t get too high and I don’t get too low.

“You have to enjoy the wins – and we’ll do that – but we’ve got a quick turnaround for Saturday, so it’s about recovery.

“It’s really important what the players put in their body and they’ve got to look after themselves.

“At least we get a couple of extra hours on Saturday evening for the game, so I’m delighted for them but we can’t rest there.

“I’ve said to them the most criminal thing we can do now is think we’ve turned a corner and don’t put in a performance on Saturday and don’t get a result.

“I’m fully focused on Saturday as it is and I’m delighted for the fans.

“They’ve had it tough this season and I apologise for Saturday (the Dagenham defeat) but I hope tonight has made up for it.”