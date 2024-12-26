AFC Fylde boss repeats call for a clinical edge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They do so on the back of last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Solihull Moors; their fourth defeat in six National League matches with all of them coming on the road.
Speaking after the loss at Solihull, Phillips believed the main difference between the sides was in the final third.
He told the club’s media team: “They took their chances – the quality in the final third – and were more clinical than us.
“We’ve had more possession, we’ve had more final third entries, but they’ve had more shots on target and they’ve taken them.
“I thought we played some good stuff, I thought we created some good opportunities but, ultimately, we haven’t got anything out of the game.
“It’s getting frustrating because I’m saying the same things quite often; we’re not taking our chances, we’re not clinical enough.
“I wouldn’t say it’s becoming a trend, but I’m having to say it too often and I’m challenging the players daily to step up.
“It’s no good doing it on the training ground, you have to take it into matchdays and, for me, that was the difference in the performance.
“We’ve shown we can match it with the teams at the top end of the table, but what we have shown today is that we’re not as clinical as your Solihulls and the teams up there – hence why we’re not up there.”