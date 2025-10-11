AFC Fylde boss ready for Worksop Town's challenge

AFC Fylde's management team saw their players draw in midweek Photo: AFC Fylde

Craig Mahon has called on AFC Fylde to enjoy their football as they look for a return to winning ways in National League North this afternoon.

The Coasters welcome Worksop Town to Mill Farm, having gone second in the table with Tuesday’s draw against Leamington.

That made it back-to-back home league draws for Mahon’s players, who can go top if they win by four goals today given that the leaders – South Shields – are in FA Cup action.

Fylde’s head coach told the club’s media team: “There’s 10 games gone, we’re not even a quarter of the way through.

“We’ve got to keep our heads down, keep working hard, do what we’re good at and just keep enjoying our football.

“That’s what we want to do. We want the lads, we want the fans, we want whoever’s watching to enjoy it.

“We’re a good footballing team. It would be silly for me to make them go long ball because that’s not what we’re good at; we’re good at playing football.

“I’ve watched them (Worksop) a few times. They play to their strengths, they have really good experience up front, they work really hard and they will give us a good challenge.

“It’s going to be another good game and it’s another good chance for us to show what we can do.”

It has also been confirmed that Fylde’s FA Youth Cup third qualifying round tie against FC Halifax Town will be played at Brighouse Town next Wednesday, October 15 (7.45pm).

AFC Fylde Women will find out their Adobe Women’s FA Cup round one opponents tomorrow, when Fleetwood Town Wrens play South Shields.