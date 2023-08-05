News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde boss ready for a tough afternoon at Maidenhead United

Adam Murray is expecting Maidenhead United to pose problems for his AFC Fylde team when they meet this afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The Coasters kick off their National League campaign at York Road against a Maidenhead team which finished one place and two points above the relegation positions last season.

It will be their seventh year in non-league’s top flight, having won the National League South in 2016/17 under Alan Devonshire: the former West Ham United and England midfielder.

Murray is full of admiration for this afternoon’s opposition and their efforts in recent seasons.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
He said: “I think Maidenhead United have done brilliantly over the last six or seven years to maintain their status in the league.

“They have a manager with a lot of experience at the level and they will be a tough nut to crack.

“They are at home and that brings its own energy and motivation for them but, I said it last season, 90 per cent of our energy is on ourselves.

“I’m a big believer that if you have your own principles in the way you play and you carry them out to the max, then you’ll give anyone a game."

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final training session, Murray hoped to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for their overnight journey.

With a number of southern-based opponents this season, the Fylde head coach is grateful they have the ability to travel down the day before and stay over.

“There are a lot of overnights this season, which come with its own challenges,” he said.

“We’re very blessed the club allows us to do things as professionally as we can.”

