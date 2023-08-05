The Coasters kick off their National League campaign at York Road against a Maidenhead team which finished one place and two points above the relegation positions last season.

It will be their seventh year in non-league’s top flight, having won the National League South in 2016/17 under Alan Devonshire: the former West Ham United and England midfielder.

Murray is full of admiration for this afternoon’s opposition and their efforts in recent seasons.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

He said: “I think Maidenhead United have done brilliantly over the last six or seven years to maintain their status in the league.

“They have a manager with a lot of experience at the level and they will be a tough nut to crack.

“They are at home and that brings its own energy and motivation for them but, I said it last season, 90 per cent of our energy is on ourselves.

“I’m a big believer that if you have your own principles in the way you play and you carry them out to the max, then you’ll give anyone a game."

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final training session, Murray hoped to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for their overnight journey.

With a number of southern-based opponents this season, the Fylde head coach is grateful they have the ability to travel down the day before and stay over.

“There are a lot of overnights this season, which come with its own challenges,” he said.