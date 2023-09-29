AFC Fylde boss pleased with their week's efforts
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Coasters welcome Woking to Mill Farm, having picked up four points from six in the National League.
A second win of the season at Southend United last Saturday, 2-1, was backed up by a 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood on Tuesday.
As a result, Murray’s players have climbed off the bottom of the table to sit 22nd: only three points behind Boreham Wood in 17th after the first quarter of the campaign.
“It’s been a long time coming but I think we fully deserved four points, if not more,” Murray said.
“We were a little bit different at Southend in that we played a bit more on the counter but, regardless, it was a game where we could have had three or four in the first 35 minutes.
“Tuesday, we dominated the first half and could have scored more goals but we played really well.”
The Coasters’ defensive solidity had been questioned after conceding 18 goals in seven games before the trip to Southend.
However, Murray believes a tactical tweak has shored up their backline.
He said: “Last season, out of possession, we had a back three but this season it’s been a back three and a back four.
“We’ve been a bit more basic in terms of out of possession and it seems to have plugged the holes that were there beforehand.
“We know we can score goals but there’s a real spirit in this team and we’re starting to look more solid.”