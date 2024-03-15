Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coasters welcome Wealdstone tomorrow before Oxford City head to the Fylde coast seven days later.

Back-to-back matches at Mill Farm are a welcome contrast to seven away trips in the last 10.

The most recent of those was Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Kidderminster Harriers, a result which sees Beech’s players 14th in the table and five points ahead of the drop zone with seven games left.

AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking after the midweek point, Fylde’s head coach said: “I think you’ve just got to credit all the players and the staff.

“Last month, it was four overnight stays in London – which was more miles from Fylde to Istanbul on a coach – and credit to the supporters coming to watch us.

“I’m so happy we got great results while we did that and, again, we’ve had three back-to-back away fixtures.

“Even tonight, the M6 closed; it caused issues before the game. The lads deal with it, adapt with it.

“We didn’t get to our pre-match until about five o’clock, which is probably an hour too late really.

“I didn’t have time to speak to the players that I was going to make changes with; we had to eat, have a quick meeting, announce the team.

“I didn’t have individual time that I normally have with the lads because we were caught on the M6 – and I think we set off about one o’clock, so it’s amazing what can happen.