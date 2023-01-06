Supporters who made the short trip to Victory Park on New Year’s Day got right behind Murray’s men.

They also celebrated exuberantly when captain Alex Whitmore scored the only goal in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters are now preparing for their first home games of 2023 as they host Banbury United on Saturday and Blyth Spartans next Tuesday.

AFC Fylde now have back-to-back home matches in National League North Picture: Steve McLellan

Their head coach believes such brilliant backing could be vital in their quest to climb the National League North table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gruelling programme confronts Fylde, who are scheduled to play on eight of the next 10 Tuesdays in their bid to catch up with league fixtures.

They presently sit eight points behind the current pacesetters, Darlington, though the Coasters have five matches in hand after only playing 20 times this season; the fewest games by any team in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray insists vocal support could help tired legs to get across the winning line.

He said after Sunday’s win: “It was great to see the supporters here in their numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to see all of them back for our next home game and make sure we get that atmosphere at home.

“It really does make a big difference to the players. It gives them that extra edge and that extra 10 per cent to push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were brilliant today and we’re pleased we gave them something to go home smiling about.”

Murray, however, knows consistency on the field is also key as sixth-placed Fylde bid to embark on another winning run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had won five successive league games before losing the first of the festive derbies with Chorley, 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Having gained revenge six days later, he added: “We won’t get too carried away with a win or too down with a loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that we stay consistent with our mindset and performance.