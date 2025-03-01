Chris Neal recognises the task in hand as AFC Fylde get set for today’s National League match at Gateshead (5.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game is the first since it was confirmed that Neal and David Longwell would take charge of the Coasters until the end of the season.

They had won their first match in interim charge after Kevin Phillips’ departure, winning 2-1 at Altrincham last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another away trip looms today with Fylde looking to complete a league double over their hosts for the second consecutive season.

Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring AFC Fylde's opener against Gateshead in November Picture: AFC Fylde

A repeat of November’s 3-0 win at Mill Farm would also give the Coasters back-to-back league wins for the first time since the end of March 2024.

While Fylde remain three points from safety, Gateshead are firmly in the play-off positions as they sit fourth after 10 points from the last 15.

Neal told Fylde’s club media: “Gateshead have been one of the top teams in this division for the last five or six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have got a brand of football that’s easy on the eye and they’re effective at it.

“They always play the same way, so they’re a top side. It’s going to be a really tough game.

“If we show the application and desire that we did on Saturday, hopefully we can go there and take something away from the game.

“Form goes out of the window at this stage of the season. I don’t think you can compare now to previous seasons.

“I think we’re going to take this game as it is. We’re coming up against a really good side, so we’ll see if we can take something from the game.”