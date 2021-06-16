AFC Fylde add Championship friendly and make charity donation

The Coasters will welcome Barnsley to Mill Farm on Tuesday, July 6, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Fylde look forward to welcoming back some supporters for the visit of last season’s play-off semi-finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley (left) and owner David Haythornthwaite (right) make the presentation to Dogs For Good

Fylde had already arranged to play Blackburn Rovers the following Saturday (July 10) at 3pm.

Pre-season games also confirmed are at home to Rochdale on July 24 and Halifax Town on August 7 (both 3pm), the final Saturday before the National League North season begins.

AFC Fylde have donated £19,390 to the Dogs For Good Charity.

Chairman David Haythornthwaite and manager Jim Bentley presented a cheque to Dogs for Good representatives Charlotte Fryer, her husband Steve and Vicky Blackmore. The donation comes from money paid for the use of Mill Farm as a Covid vaccination centre.

Fylde owner Haythornthwaite said: “Dogs for Good are a truly fantastic charity, who do some amazing things. We are delighted to be able to gift this money, which will go towards a great cause and help many people.”

Dogs for Good provide expertly trained dogs to help people with disabilities.

The charity’s public fundraising manager Stephanie Lawless thanked the club for its “fabulous donation” and said: “The partnership between our organisations has gone from strength to strength over the past five years and this money will really help us to continue our life-changing work.”

Visit www.dogsforgood.org to learn more about the charity.