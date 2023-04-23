Luke Conlan gave them a dream start with a goal after just 55 seconds, followed by two in each half from Nick Haughton.

Dan Turner had pulled a goal back for Leamington in the period between Haughton’s third and fourth goals of the afternoon, but it was the Coasters who enjoyed a convincing victory.

Adam Murray made just one change to the side that secured victory over Boston United, Connor Barrett replacing Dan Pike, while there was also a spot on the bench for Siya Ligendza after injury.

Nick Haughton celebrates scoring his fourth goal Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters made a blistering start to proceedings as nice build-up play ended with Haughton running into the area and clipping a ball to the back post for Conlan to head home.

With Leamington fighting to avoid the drop, they provided manager Paul Holleran with a reaction to falling behind.

The assistant’s flag was raised for offside after Adam Walker had broken through the Fylde backline and fired wide of Chris Neal’s far post, before Dan Meredith dispossessed Danny Whitehead and curled wide moments later.

The game fell quiet for the next 10 minutes, though Neal’s long ball upfield was taken down beautifully by Luke Charman, who drove at goal and fired into the gloves of keeper Ted Cann.

Fylde then took real control of the game, extending their lead with two further goals.

Alex Whitmore threaded a ball into Charman, who turned inside the area and was brought down by Meredith with Haughton converting the penalty.

Three minutes later, Neal, Emeka Obi and Joe Rowley combined to find Haughton, who flicked the ball out wide to Conlan before bursting into the area and turning in the full-back’s first-time cross.

The visitors had a glimmer of hope on the stroke of half-time when a free-kick into the box was turned towards goal by Jack Edwards.

However, he was denied by an athletic stop from Neal, who moved across his line and turned the ball around the post to keep Fylde 3-0 ahead at half-time.

The second half began in quiet fashion before the Coasters eventually added to their tally on 58 minutes.

A mistake by Jack Lane saw him launch the ball into the air and towards Cann, but Haughton pounced to get there first before taking the ball down and slotting it into the back of the net.

Although the Coasters looked comfortable, the Brakes managed to pull one back as Turner was allowed to run through the Fylde defence and finish past Neal.

Fylde responded as Haughton added his fourth and the Coasters’ fifth of the afternoon to complete the scoring.

Charman beat Edwards for pace before eventually picking out the midfielder, who dropped a shoulder before sending Cann the wrong way and smashing in from 16 yards.

Victory keeps Fylde a point behind King’s Lynn Town going into their game in hand at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Davis, Conlan, Barrett, Philliskirk (Hatfield 65), Whitehead, Haughton, Rowley (Delfouneso 72), Charman (Cybulski 83). Subs not used: Pike, Ligendza.