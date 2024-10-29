AFC Fylde 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: Coasters claim FA Youth Cup spoils
A double from captain Stan Holder and a late strike from Paolo Mariani proved the difference as the Coasters won their third game in this season’s competition.
It was a tight and cagey first half, with very little to separate the two sides.
Rhomani Murray went close to opening the scoring with a header for Fylde before Koby Palmer had an effort saved.
Fylde made the breakthrough just past the half-hour mark, when winger Joleon Moore was brought down in the box after a brilliant run down the left.
Holder stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner to give Fylde a half-time lead.
The Coasters were much the better side at the start of the second half and piled on the pressure.
Alex Frost almost doubled the lead with a stunning 35-yard shot which landed on the roof of the net.
Fylde did score again just beyond the 70-minute mark following excellent skill in midfield by Palmer.
A cross from the left found skipper Holder, who picked out the top corner beautifully for his second goal.
With seconds remaining, substitute Mariani slotted home a third goal to leave Fylde looking forward to Friday’s second-round draw.
AFC Fylde: Clark, Hailwood, Meadowcroft, Coar, Oliviera (Green 86), Palmer (Jackson 90), Holder, Forst, McKay (Johnson), Da Silva (Vika 73), Moore (Mariani 86). Subs not Used: Dodgson, Stewart.