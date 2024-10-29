AFC Fylde’s Academy progressed into the second round of the Emirates FA Youth Cup with a 3-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

A double from captain Stan Holder and a late strike from Paolo Mariani proved the difference as the Coasters won their third game in this season’s competition.

It was a tight and cagey first half, with very little to separate the two sides.

Rhomani Murray went close to opening the scoring with a header for Fylde before Koby Palmer had an effort saved.

AFC Fylde Academy's two-goal captain Stan Holder celebrates in the FA Youth Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers Picture: Steve McLellan

Fylde made the breakthrough just past the half-hour mark, when winger Joleon Moore was brought down in the box after a brilliant run down the left.

Holder stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner to give Fylde a half-time lead.

The Coasters were much the better side at the start of the second half and piled on the pressure.

Alex Frost almost doubled the lead with a stunning 35-yard shot which landed on the roof of the net.

Fylde did score again just beyond the 70-minute mark following excellent skill in midfield by Palmer.

A cross from the left found skipper Holder, who picked out the top corner beautifully for his second goal.

With seconds remaining, substitute Mariani slotted home a third goal to leave Fylde looking forward to Friday’s second-round draw.

AFC Fylde: Clark, Hailwood, Meadowcroft, Coar, Oliviera (Green 86), Palmer (Jackson 90), Holder, Forst, McKay (Johnson), Da Silva (Vika 73), Moore (Mariani 86). Subs not Used: Dodgson, Stewart.