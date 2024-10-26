Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde were unable to build upon their midweek win over Boston United after losing against Altrincham at Mill Farm.

Regan Linney’s first-half hat-trick and second-half strikes from Alex Newby and Elliot Osborne meant it was the visitors who took three points from Saturday’s late kick-off in the National League.

Altrincham took the lead in the fifth minute as Linney opened the scoring, beating the Fylde keeper Theo Richardson with a strike from outside the penalty area.

The visitors scored again on 10 minutes, doubling their advantage as Linney again found the net from distance with an almost identical strike to his first.

AFC Fylde lost against Altrincham at Mill Farm on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

Richardson then denied Altrincham a third goal, keeping out a close-range headed attempt from Newby.

At the other end, the Coasters saw a curled effort from Tyler Roberts go over the Altrincham bar.

The Robins then added their third goal four minutes before half-time as Linney completed his first-half treble.

He did so by tapping home after the ball had fallen kindly for him to find the net again.

Trailing 3-0 at the break, Fylde opened the second half with Corey Whelan trying his luck – only for his half-volley to ricochet off an Altrincham defender.

The visitors soon scored a fourth goal as Newby got in on the act on 54 minutes.

Having got in behind the Fylde defence, he duly lobbed Richardson and found the net in front of the away following.

Altrincham then completed the scoring with their fifth goal on 80 minutes.

Substitute Osborne stole the ball deep in the final third before slotting it beyond Richardson and into the far corner.

Despite their defeat, the Coasters remain out of the relegation places before their next match, which sees them host Gateshead at Mill Farm on November 9.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Long (Gamble 81), Davis, Whelan (O’Kane 60), Evans, Mitchell, Riley (Haughton 46), McFayden, Massey (Ormerod 46), Ustabasi (Jolley 71), Roberts. Subs not used: Winterbottom, Zanzala.

Altrincham: Ross, Banks (E Jones, 90), Baines, Linney (Nuttall 61), Newby (Kosylo 62), Humbles, J Jones, Wilson (Osborne 77), Reddin, Crawford, Golden. Subs not used: Cooper, Bickerstaff, Randle.

Referee: Matthew Corlett.

Attendance: 1,392.