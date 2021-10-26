AFC Fylde 2 Spennymoor Town 0: Coasters back in winning groove with Tollitt double

A goal in each half from Ben Tollitt secured the three points, which lifted Fylde four points clear at the top of National League North and seven points above their third-placed visitors.

There was two changes to the side defeated 1-0 at Farsley on Saturday as Kieran Lloyd made his debut at right-back the day after signing on loan from Wigan Athletic, while Jack Sampson returned in attack. They replaced Luke Joyce and Nathan Shaw.

Ben Tollitt celebrates his second goal against Spennymoor with Jack Sampson Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Danny Philliskirk was available despite his red card at Farsley, his suspension not taking effect until this weekend's visit of Gateshead.

Jim Bentley’s side made a bright start as Tollitt and Sampson both had early chances.

First, Tollitt cut inside and unleashed a fizzing effort which keeper Dale Eve gathered well.

Wideman Tollitt then tried to turn provider with a great cross to Sampson but he headed wide.

The deadlock was broken after nine minutes, when Joe Piggott drove forward from midfield and released Tollitt out wide.

He took a touch before his shot deflected off a defender and looped over Eve.

Nick Haughton would not be kept quite for long and Eve kept out his first fierce strike before saving again from the midfielder, who had beaten Ryan Hall to create a shooting chance.

Sampson was unlucky not to double the Coasters’ lead five minutes before the break, when he dropped his shoulder and smashed a left-footed strike against a post.

The visitors had two good chances to equalise from crosses whipped in by Hall, though Rob Ramshaw headed the first wide before captain Glen Taylor also missed the the target and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Fylde were two up within seconds of the restart. Superb work from debutant Lloyd saw him drift inside and find Tollitt, who fired into the bottom left corner.

Tollitt was having a great game and went in search of a hat-trick, stinging the palms of Eve with a strike from distance after a brilliant solo run.

Fylde were enjoying the majority of possession as Haughton and Tollitt again forced Eve into strong stops at his near post.

Spennymoor had a chance of their own late on, when Taylor held up play and found John Lufudu just outside the area, though Neal was equal to his effort.

Fylde: Neal, Lloyd, Whitmore, Stott, Conlan, Perkins, Philliskirk, Tollitt, Haughton (Shaw 81), Sampson (Hulme 90), Piggott (Dobbie 81); Subs not used: Obi, Joyce.

Spennymoor: Eve, Cunningham, Tait, Kennedy, Chandler, Abbott, Moke, Hall (Lufudu 74), McLean, Taylor, Ramshaw; Subs not used; Flatters, Hindson, Mulhern, Peterson.