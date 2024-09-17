AFC Fylde 2 Southend United 1: Haughton gives caretaker bosses perfect start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal made the perfect start as AFC Fylde's interim bosses with a 2-1 defeat of Southend United 2-1 at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoppage-time goals at the end of each half by Jon Ustabasi and Nick Haughton halted the seven-match winless run which brought an end to Chris Beech's 11 months as head coach on Sunday.

The Coasters’ first chance of note came in the 17th minute, when Haughton weaved his way into the box from the right only to fire over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Nick Haughton sealed the points for Fylde against Southend with his eighth goal of the season Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

Bryce Hosannah then found Ethan Mitchell on the right and his well-timed cross to Ustabasi was headed into the palms of Shrimpers goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi.

A superb solo run from Corey Whelan, playing at centre-back in place of the suspended Harry Davis, resulted in a shot by Gavin Massey that failed to trouble Andeng Ndi.

The deadlock was finally broken on the stroke of half-time, with Ustabasi twice involved in the move. His superb ball to Mitchell was headed back across goal for Ustabasi to pounce at the back post.

A well-organised Fylde had denied Southend clear chances in the first half but that changed with their equaliser on 57 minutes. A brilliant save from Ben Winterbottom denied Macauley Bonne at the expense of a corner, from which Gus Scott-Morriss found the back of the net from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Long did superbly to keep Fylde level, first heading the ball off the line and then thwarting Bonne with a sliding challenge.

The Coasters ramped up the pressure in the closing stages as Taelor O’Kane, Offrande Zanzala and Charlie Jolley were all introduced in the search for a winner.

Haughton released Jolley one-on-one with Andeng Ndi but the striker fired just wide, with the offside flag raised anyway. Jolley was again denied by a great challenge from Southend captain Nathan Ralph.

But Haughton raised the roof with a 92nd-minute stunner. Hosannah found him on the edge of the box and the National League’s top scorer fired his eighth of the season into the bottom right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win lifts Fylde to 19th ahead of home games against Woking on Saturday and Tamworth next Tuesday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans, Long, Whelan, Hosannah, Riley (O’Kane 73), Mitchell, Haughton (Obi 90) Ustabasi, Ormerod (Zanzala 73), Massey (Jolley 84); Not used: Richardson, Gamble, Hailwood.