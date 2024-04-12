Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitchell’s second goal in AFC Fylde colours and another on the break from Ustabasi were the difference as the Coasters moved eight points clear of fourth-bottom Boreham Wood, who have three National League games left.

The Coasters started strongly with the visitors putting their bodies on the line to stop Ustabasi from firing at goal.

Danny Ormerod was unable to get the ball out of his feet inside the area before Nick Haughton’s effort from the halfway line was inches away from finding the far corner of Eddie Beach’s goal.

AFC Fylde's Ethan Mitchell celebrates his goal, accompanied by Danny Ormerod Picture: Steve McLellan

Gateshead hit back as Jack Stott’s long ball found Kain Adom, whose strike was well wide of Theo Richardson’s net, before Kieron Evans shot over.

Just before half-time, Joe Cook’s loose ball was picked up by Ustabasi who drove into the Gateshead half but saw Kenton Richardson deflect it behind for a corner.

The resulting set-piece was punched out by Beach, who made a superb stop from Connor Barrett’s subsequent shot.

Ormerod was played in behind and forced Beach into a big save before Haughton’s stinging strike flew inches wide.

Fylde opened the second half with Ustabasi off target and Barrett’s shot whistling over the bar.

They looked to turn the screw heading into the final 30 minutes, Haughton seeing a shot blocked and Ormerod’s weak attempt gathered comfortably by Beach.

Gateshead had a chance when a loose ball fell to Stott, whose strike from the edge of the area cleared the stand.

Fylde then opened the scoring in the 76th minute as Mitchell slid home from Max Conway’s inswinging delivery.

They wrapped up three points as Conway pounced on a loose ball and played in Ormerod, who got behind the defence and played it across the face of goal for Ustabasi to poke home.

AFC Fylde: T Richardson, Long, Haughton (Evans 84), Graham, Barrett, Ustabasi (Walker 90), Conway, Whitehead, Adshead, Ormerod, Mitchell. Subs not used: Neal, Hunter, McCullion.